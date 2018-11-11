Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,228,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $666,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,819 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,161,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $429,792,000 after acquiring an additional 986,275 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 862.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,040,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after acquiring an additional 932,386 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

