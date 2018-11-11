Walmart (WMT) PT Set at $96.00 by Morningstar

Morningstar set a $96.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.16.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $105.56. 8,247,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,651. Walmart has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $310.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $27,577,901.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $649,010,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $58,417,238.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.