Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.75 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,550. The company has a market cap of $482.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.12. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 14.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, insider Eric J. Egenhoefer sold 14,551 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 7,734 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $131,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,285 shares of company stock worth $429,922. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 520,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,338 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

