WavesGo Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 57.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One WavesGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last week, WavesGo has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. WavesGo has a market cap of $98,052.00 and $29.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WavesGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00148095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00248916 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.19 or 0.10879869 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011013 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo launched on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,690,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,680,871 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WavesGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.