Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cyberark Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,864. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after acquiring an additional 858,244 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,220,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,254,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after acquiring an additional 178,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,948,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

