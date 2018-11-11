Weibo (WB) Shares Gap Down to $61.57

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.49, but opened at $61.57. Weibo shares last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 2858907 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $148.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Weibo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

