Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.21% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $87,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,746,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,900,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,302,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 811,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 80.35%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.49%.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $3,158,656.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,147.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $3,891,878.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,792,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

