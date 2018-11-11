Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Jeld-Wen (JELD) Price Target to $19.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jeld-Wen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,213. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $130,329.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

