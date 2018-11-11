Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $149,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $55.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/wells-fargo-company-mn-cuts-holdings-in-invesco-sp-smallcap-financials-etf-pscf.html.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.