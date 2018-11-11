Wendys (WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.39 million. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wendys by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

