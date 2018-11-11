Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Director Sells $84,755.00 in Stock

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $770,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Director Sells $84,755.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/whiting-petroleum-corp-wll-director-sells-84755-00-in-stock.html.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.