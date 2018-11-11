Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,413. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WLL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.02. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

