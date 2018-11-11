William Hill’s (WMH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the gambling company’s stock.

WMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 304 ($3.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of William Hill to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 297.73 ($3.89).

LON WMH opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Wednesday. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

In other news, insider Ruth Prior purchased 38,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

