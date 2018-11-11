Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,567 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after purchasing an additional 880,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

