Wink Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Wink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Wink has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wink has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007168 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wink Coin Profile

WINK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

