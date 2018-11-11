Winland (WELX) and Esterline Technologies (ESL) Financial Contrast

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) and Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Winland has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esterline Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Winland and Esterline Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Esterline Technologies 2 5 1 0 1.88

Esterline Technologies has a consensus target price of $89.64, indicating a potential downside of 23.73%. Given Esterline Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esterline Technologies is more favorable than Winland.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Winland and Esterline Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esterline Technologies $2.00 billion 1.73 $111.55 million $4.36 26.96

Esterline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Winland.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and Esterline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland N/A N/A N/A Esterline Technologies 2.62% 5.91% 3.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esterline Technologies beats Winland on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for healthcare, pharmaceutical, foodservice, and manufacturing industries, as well as for research facilities. Winland Holdings Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

