WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $8.16 Million Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/winton-group-ltd-has-8-16-million-holdings-in-pnm-resources-inc-pnm.html.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.