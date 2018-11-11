WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $7.63 Million in Avnet (AVT) Stock

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Avnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avnet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avnet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT opened at $43.66 on Friday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $7.63 Million in Avnet (AVT) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/winton-group-ltd-invests-7-63-million-in-avnet-avt-stock.html.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.