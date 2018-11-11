WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $8.76 Million in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 146,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.24% of Taubman Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCO. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,305,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,244,000 after buying an additional 389,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 191.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 307,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,361,000. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 85.3% during the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 455,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 209,725 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 120.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 158,781 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, Director Jonathan Litt purchased 1,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,430.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

