Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €220.00 by Morgan Stanley

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDI. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €192.92 ($224.32).

WDI stock opened at €157.40 ($183.02) on Friday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a twelve month high of €111.00 ($129.07).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

