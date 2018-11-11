Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.69 and last traded at $95.93. Approximately 848,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 620,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.44.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $103.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

