Wix.Com (WIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Wix.Com to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WIX opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.82. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

