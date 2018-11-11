Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,264.40 ($42.66).

LON WIZZ traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,958 ($38.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

In related news, insider Barry Eccleston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,927 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £73,175 ($95,616.10).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

