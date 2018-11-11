Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2018

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,264.40 ($42.66).

LON WIZZ traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,958 ($38.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

In related news, insider Barry Eccleston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,927 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £73,175 ($95,616.10).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

