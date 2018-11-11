WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WNS were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 36.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in WNS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 39,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WNS by 14.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on WNS to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

