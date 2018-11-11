Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 742,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.25 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,856,000 after purchasing an additional 593,107 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.