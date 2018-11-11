World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after buying an additional 473,522 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 355,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 126,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,851,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

