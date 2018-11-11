World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,624,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,144,000 after buying an additional 776,979 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,846,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,486,000 after purchasing an additional 172,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 51.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 171,729 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWE opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.08 million. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Michael J. Luisi sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $984,543.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $4,811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,709,661.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,446 shares of company stock worth $16,396,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

