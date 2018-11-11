WSP Global (WSP) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$71.00 to C$71.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$70.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.44.

TSE:WSP opened at C$67.47 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$56.38 and a 12-month high of C$75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 3.79776235774754 EPS for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, insider David Langlois sold 3,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.55, for a total transaction of C$214,650.00.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

