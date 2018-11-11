Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,227,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,628. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $203.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $7,229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $783,282,000 after purchasing an additional 441,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wilks Brothers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

