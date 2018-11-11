X Terra Resources (XTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

X Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 267500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

X Terra Resources Company Profile (CVE:XTT)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining, and oil and gas properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, uranium, and silver metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Lindsay property, which cover 21 claims covering 4,320 hectares; a 100% interest in Troilus East property, which include 92 claims covering 4,982 hectares located at James Bay, Québec; a 60% option interest in the Veronneau property, which covers 515 claims totaling 25,054 hectares; a 100% interest in the Ducran property, which cover 28 mining claims totaling 1,560 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Cobalt Lake Copper property located in north of Québec.

