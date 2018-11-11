Xilinx (XLNX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $88.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $73,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,583.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,333. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,335 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 24,565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,998 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

