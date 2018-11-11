XTRABYTES Market Cap Achieves $12.16 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $12.16 million and $36,046.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00147055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00247995 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.64 or 0.10982527 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00049758 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global.

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

