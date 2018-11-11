YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

YRCW stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 2,152,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,808. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 3.76. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 67.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

