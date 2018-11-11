YY Inc (YY) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.40% of YY worth $88,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in YY by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in YY by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in YY by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in YY by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 278,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in YY by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA set a $125.00 target price on YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

NASDAQ YY opened at $64.73 on Friday. YY Inc has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

