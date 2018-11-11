YY (YY) to Release Earnings on Monday

YY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect YY to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect YY to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. YY has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA set a $125.00 price objective on YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. YY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/yy-yy-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.