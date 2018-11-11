Zacks: 51job, Inc. (JOBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned 51job an industry rank of 255 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 51job by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,347,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 51job by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in 51job by 28,869.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 594,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after purchasing an additional 592,690 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in 51job by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 263,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. 253,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,481. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.21. 51job has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 38.26%.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.