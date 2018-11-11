Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $23.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 billion to $23.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $24.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $193.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $86,723,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,612.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,799,000 after buying an additional 510,281 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 54.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,075,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,847,000 after buying an additional 380,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 404.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 456,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,333,000 after buying an additional 366,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

