Zacks: Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.55). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($2.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($10.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($9.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($11.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.88) to ($9.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $204.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.74.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $40,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Mandell sold 1,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $150,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,859 shares of company stock worth $7,159,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,058,000 after buying an additional 605,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,005,000 after buying an additional 216,914 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 794,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,638,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after buying an additional 233,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after buying an additional 269,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE opened at $126.33 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

