Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HB Fuller Co (FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $802.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will post sales of $802.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $793.60 million and the highest is $818.00 million. HB Fuller reported sales of $678.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.75 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of FUL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. 213,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,631. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth $390,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth $1,267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 11.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 1.1% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 214,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 9.1% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

