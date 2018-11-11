Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Senior Housing Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:SNH remained flat at $$16.27 on Thursday. 1,267,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

