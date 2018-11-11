Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. Cyberark Software posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cyberark Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cyberark Software from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.08. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

