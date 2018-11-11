Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 512,627 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 232,936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 524,687 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,252,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,423,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,557 shares during the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 1,651,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 342,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229,828 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,437,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

