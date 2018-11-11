Zacks: Analysts Expect Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Front Yard Residential.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

RESI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.22. 1,519,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,534. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Front Yard Residential (RESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.