Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 to $6.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $5.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $21.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $22.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $26.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.95.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $356.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

