Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.02). Mercadolibre reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 79.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth $214,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 151.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.69. 427,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.73 and a beta of 1.96. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $258.06 and a one year high of $417.91.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

