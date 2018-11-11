Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will announce $200.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.67 million and the lowest is $196.80 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $179.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $785.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $781.82 million to $788.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $831.27 million, with estimates ranging from $809.67 million to $867.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 73.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,013,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,118,000 after buying an additional 852,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 770.3% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 742.9% during the third quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 108,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 493.6% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

