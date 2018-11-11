Zacks: Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.67. EQT posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmi Sue Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $248,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,612 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 179.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EQT by 64.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. 11,832,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,468. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

