Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.76 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCF. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,528.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 717,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

