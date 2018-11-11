Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report $8.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 million. Omeros posted sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $14.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 million to $20.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.98 million, with estimates ranging from $25.26 million to $170.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMER. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

In other news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $193,871.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $8,513,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $1,749,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,829,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMER stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 5,656,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,109. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 3.79.

Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

