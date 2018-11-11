Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viewray Inc (VRAY) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Viewray reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 223.23% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 7,094,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Viewray has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 521,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $5,189,989.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $24,999,993.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 39.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viewray by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viewray by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viewray by 24.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viewray by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

